A church in Jay Slater's hometown in Lancashire will open its doors later to offer support to the community after a body was found in Tenerife.19 year old Jay, from Oswaldtwistle, disappeared almost a month ago after attending a music festival.

A body - which has yet to be formally identified - was found in Masca, close to where Jay's mobile phone last pinged.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, went missing on the Spanish island a month ago

After extensive searches, Spanish police found a body in a ravine in a mountainous area near the village of Masca on Monday 15 July, four weeks to the day Jay vanished.

On Monday 15 July, in a statement, the Guardia Civil said they had found a body in Masca which appears to be Jay.

The statement said evidence suggested that he could have died because of an accidental fall.

Search teams looking for Jay Slater have found a body near the last known location of the missing British teenager's mobile phone.

A spokesman said: "After 29 constant days of searching the body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

"Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on 17 June, pending full identification.

"Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident/fall in the area where he was found."

Prayers are continuing in Lancashire.

West End Methodist Church is to offer support alongside continued prayers for Jay's family.

West End Methodist Church on Blackburn Road in Oswaldtwistle will be offering support to the local community.

Reverend Matt Smith says "We are looking to open the church today (Tuesday 16th July) for those in the community who wish to come and respond.

"To support each other and for the Church to offer our support at this devastating time, alongside our continued prayers for Jay's family.

"We will share more details as we put plans into place."

It is understood that some family members and close friends are flying out to be with Jay's mother Debbie, who flew out to Tenerife the day after Jay was reported missing.