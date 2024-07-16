A man has been jailed following an investigation into the supply of large quantities of cocaine and heroin across the UK.

Ian Fitzgibbon, 29, was arrested in February this year following a complex investigation carried out into the Encrochat user ‘Vimto-Hawk’, who was suspected as supplying large quantities of cocaine and heroin in late 2019 to June 2020 in Merseyside and other parts of the UK, including London and Carlisle.

Detectives were able to identify him as the user of this handle after discovering various links, including how other Encrochat users had the Vimto-Hawk number saved in their devices.

Fitzgibbon was cleared of any involvement in the murder of Ashley Dale in her home in Old Swan Credit: Family photo

Following the arrest of Fitzgibbon, around £12,000 in cash was seized from a linked property.

In November last year Fitzgibbon was cleared of the gun murder of 28-year-old Ashley Dale in Old Swan, Liverpool.

At the time, he punched the air as he was unanimously acquitted and saw four other men jailed, but he has now been jailed for 14-and-a-half years for drugs offences.

He was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday 16 July after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

Fitzgibbon - of no fixed address, but previously of Heigham Gardens in St Helens - also admitted a further count of possession of criminal property, concerning the seizure of £12,000 in cash from an address in Warrington in February this year.

Ian Fitzgibbon at an earlier court hearing Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: "Fitzgibbon clearly thought he could hide behind this Encrochat handle, but sadly for him this wasn’t the case and we were able to prove that he was behind the supply of 19kg of cocaine and 21kg of heroin.

" He now becomes the latest person to receive a lengthy jail sentence for thinking they could use an encrypted device to supply drugs and evade detection.

" Let me be clear, these people don’t care about anyone but themselves. Their drugs supply causes misery and harm to the most vulnerable people in our communities and we are determined to stop them.

" We know the devastation that drugs cause and Merseyside Police remains relentless in our pursuit of serious organised crime groups and ending their drugs trade.

" I hope this sentencing shows that our officers will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of these people who think they are above the law.

" We will continue to target criminals like Fitzgibbon by thoroughly examining any evidence and carrying out any necessary arrests across Merseyside.

" We thank the public who share information with us about drug dealing or any vulnerability they see because this intelligence is vital to protecting our communities."

Anyone with information on drug dealing is asked to contact @MerPolCC, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.