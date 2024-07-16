The school community at St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Huyton has paid tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel as part of their Year 6 leaver’s celebrations.

Olivia was murdered at the age of 9 in August 2022, shot dead as Thomas Cashman chased a drug dealer into her home and opened fire.

This school year would have been her final year at St Margaret Mary’s as she prepared to embark on life in secondary school in September.

Fellow Year 6 pupils have been wearing leaver’s hoodies bearing Olivia’s name in their final weeks at the school.

Funding support secured through Knowsley Council has helped fund the Year 6 leaver’s celebrations, which has also included a day out at Alton Towers.

Rebecca Wilkinson, Headteacher at St Margaret Mary’s said: "Olivia will forever be remembered by our school community.

"In what would have been her last year at the school it is only fitting that our Year 6 leavers pay tribute to her memory.

"The school has received a £20,000 donation for a minibus and we are now looking to raise an additional £8,000 through fundraising.

"We are intending for the design of the minibus to commemorate Olivia. The new minibus would help us expose the pupils to new cultural experiences, visiting the kinds of places we know Olivia would have loved.

"This asset would also help ease the financial burden on our families."

Olivia's name is included on the list of 2024 school leavers Credit: St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School

