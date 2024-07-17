The family of Ellis Cox have paid tribute to their 'exceptional' and 'loving' son who was shot dead while cycling home on Merseyside.

The 19-year-old was found with gunshot wounds near the Liver Industrial Estate in Aintree on Sunday 23 June.

In a tribute, his family said: “It’s been 24 days since our world changed forever and Ellis was ripped from our lives and in a couple of days we will lay him to rest.

"He was 19. He had so much to live for and we all had so much to look forward to. All those important milestones in life - his 21st birthday, first boys’ trip, marriage, kids, first home - all taken from him in the most unimaginable way.

“Ellis was an exceptional son. Loving, kind and so protective of his mum but because of someone’s cowardly actions all those milestones his parents and family should be looking forward to celebrating have been taken from us and for what?"

Ellis Cox aged 3. Credit: Family photo

“Bad things do happen to good people. He had his whole life ahead of him and we won’t rest until those responsible face justice. This could happen again and it could be your child. We wouldn’t wish this living hell on anyone.

“We need your help and will continue to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward no matter how long it takes.

"The smallest piece of information could lead to bringing those responsible to justice because now this is all we can do for our Ellis to make sure we get justice for him.”

Ellis Cox aged 11. Credit: Family photo.

Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information in connection with the murder of Ellis.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder, while a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis.

Both were released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.