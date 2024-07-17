In the first King's Speech under a Labour government, the Prime Minister has pledged to introduce a Hillsborough Law, "to help rebuild trust and foster respect".

Ninety-seven men, women and children died as a result of a crush on the terraces at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on 15 April 1989.

In November 2017, Bishop James Jones set out 25 recommendations to the government to prevent future injustices like Hillsborough.

Following the inquests, which found those who died were unlawfully killed, the former Bishop of Liverpool, Bishop James Jones, chaired an independent panel into the disaster.

The Hillsborough law proposal would place a legal duty of candour on public servants and authorities, and provide legal aid for victims of disasters or state-related deaths.

Bishop James Jones wrote a report in 2017 on the experiences of the Hillsborough families.

Speaking on behalf of the new government at the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday 17 July, King Charles said: "My Government will take steps to help rebuild trust and foster respect.

"Legislation will be brought forward to introduce a duty of candour for public servants."

The legislation will “address the unacceptable defensive culture prevalent across too much of the public sector”, the Government said, noting the experiences of the Hillsborough families and victims of the infected blood scandal across decades.

Labour said the legislation is “part of our wider efforts to create a politics of public service”.

Alongside the legislation, they also pledged to improve assistance for the bereaved and those core participants at inquests and public inquiries, including providing legal aid for victims of disasters or state-related death.

In January 2023, in a landmark moment for the bereaved families, police forces across the country finally apologised for what they called the "profound failings" that led to the 97 deaths.

The apology was the police's official response to a report by the Right Rev James Jones, who set out 25 recommendations in The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power, published in November 2017.

Six years after the former bishops review, the previous Conservative government finally responded to the former bishop's report.

Instead of introducing Hillsborough Law, the previous government signed up to a Hillsborough Charter, pledging to place the public interest above its own reputation, claiming a “Hillsborough Law” incorporating a legal duty of candour was not necessary.