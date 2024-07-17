Man and woman die after house fire - two children treated in hospital

Two people have died and two children are in hospital after a fire at a house in Lancashire.

Police have described the condition of one of the children as very poorly.

The emergency services were called to the house on Peter Street in Blackpool in the early hours of Wednesday, July 17.

A woman was found dead at the scene, a man was pronounced dead later in hospital.

Lancashire Police say they are working with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.

Chief Superintendent Mike Gladwin said: "This incident has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“I know this tragic news will be met with great sadness in the local community and people will want instant answers.

“However, there are grieving loved ones still trying to come to terms with this devastating news. With that in mind, I would ask for patience and that people avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation."

Police have appealed for anyone who saw or captured anything suspicious on their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam in the Peter Street area to call 101.

A number of homes in the area have been evacuated with residents being supported by the council.

