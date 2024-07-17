Janice Cheetham described herself as being in a 'deep depression' after working as an emergency medical technician on the night of the arena bomb.

The 64 year old from Norden near Rochdale said she would often lay in bed and the sirens and screams from the night would replay in her head.

It was a visit to the the local animal rescue shelter that turned things around for her.

She said: “Marmaduke strolled up to me, rolled on his back for a tummy tickle and we bonded immediately.”

Janice says “My advice to anyone struggling with their mental health is ‘Get a big orange cat’, I honestly don’t know whether I’d be here today without Marmaduke”

Marmaduke is now up for the 'incredible cat' award at an event organised by the charity Cats Protection.

There are four categories for the awards this year – Connected Cats, Family Cats, Senior Cats and Incredible Cats – and one lucky animal will be crowned National Cat of the Year 2024.

Voting opens at 9am on July 17 and closes on August 30.