A 26-year-old man from Wigan has been reported as missing while on holiday in Majorca.

Benjamin Ross, from Golborne, has not been heard from since speaking to his mum on July 10.

Ben, who had travelled to the Spanish island in June to visit a friend before deciding to extend his stay and moving into a temporary rental after finding a local job, last spoke to his mum Felix almost a week ago.Felix said the pair had been trying to arrange a bank transfer for Ben to support himself financially after he had his phone, passport, keys and wallet stolen while he was going for a swim at the beach.His mum Felix said after speaking with him, he was not 'in a good place' and sent her a 'peculiar' email on July 10. Since then, communication has been cut off and that she, nor his friend, have heard from him.The 26-year-old, who was previously training as a barrister in Manchester, has since been reported as missing.Ben's whereabouts currently remain unknown. The Foreign Office are supporting his family and are 'in contact with local authorities'.Mum Felix also said she has also been in contact with LBT Global, the overseas charity supporting Jay Slater's family, and is planning to fly out to Majorca over the coming days.Felix said: “Like any mother, no matter what age your children are, they are still your children. I just need to know my son is safe and well."The last few days have been torture. Please, if anyone has seen Ben, even if it’s just for a second, let the authorities know. We need to find him."A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

