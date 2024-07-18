Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has completed a transfer to French side Marseilles for £26million.

United confirmed the sale on a permanent deal to the Ligue 1 side, as the 22-year-old travelled to France on Wednesday to sign the five-year contract for £26.6million (€31.6m).

A Marseille statement read: "Olympique de Marseille is pleased to announce the signature of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United.

"The 22-year-old striker signed up with the Olympian club after the success of his medical.

"As comfortable with his right foot as with his left foot, the attacker who can evolve in all offensive positions totals 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games for Manchester United.

"Accustomed to playing in the great atmosphere of the mythical Old Trafford stadium, the Englishman even received an international call-up in September 2020, at the age of 19."

Mason Greenwood pictured at Old Trafford last December. Credit: PA

Taking to Instagram, Greenwood posted a picture of him signing for Marseille. "Really excited for this new chapter. Allez l’OM!," he wrote.

A United statement read: "Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United and joined French club Olympique de Marseille on a permanent transfer.

"The 22 year-old English forward, who spent last season on loan at Getafe in Spain, made 129 appearances and scored 35 goals for United since making his debut in 2019. We wish Mason all the best in his future career."

Greenwood spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Spanish club Getafe, where he played 33 league matches, scoring eight goals, and enjoying a popular reputation with fans of the Spanish club.

Greenwood poses for selfies with Getafe fans in Spain Credit: PA Images

He was suspended by United on 30 January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

United have also inserted a sell-on clause into the deal to earn a sizeable share of a future transfer.