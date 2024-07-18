The mother of Jay Slater says money raised on the family's fundraising page will be spent on the teenager's repatriation and funeral costs.

Posting on the GoFundMe page, Debbie Duncan said the family are "overwhelmed with grief", and "want to give our boy the send-off he deserves".

Canary Islands High Court of Justice confirmed the identity of a body found near the village of Masca in Tenerife on Monday, 15 July.

A spokesman for the court said the post-mortem examination report determined the injuries he sustained were consistent with an accidental fall.

Jay's body was discovered 29 days after he went missing near the village of Masca in Tenerife. Credit: PA Images

In a post on the GoFundMe page, Debbie said: "Hello everyone, thank you for all of your kindness, support and condolences in light of the tragic news that Jay’s body has been found. We are overwhelmed with grief and are so grateful for your support.

"The wonderful team from The Netherlands, Signi Zoekhondon, have remained in Spain all week and have continued to support us since Jay was found.

"They are due to fly home in the coming days and we are so appreciative of their dedication and support.

"We would like to thank LBT Global for their support during this impossible time.

"We are working with agencies to arrange Jay's repatriation to the UK and the remaining funds, along with any future donations will be used to help with this if needed and to pay for Jay’s funeral costs back home.

"We want to give our boy the send-off he deserves so please do continue to share and support our fundraiser however you can."

Members of the Oswaldtwistle community gathered for a vigil in memory of the 19-year-old. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Jay had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island, which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca after a night out, but the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case.

Spanish police said they had called off the search for the apprentice bricklayer at the end of June after helicopters, drones and search dogs were deployed to find him.

On 17 June 2024 one young holiday maker on his first trip without his family vanished on Tenerife without a trace. But just what happened? ITV Granada Reports' Andy Bonner takes a look at the disappearance of Jay Slater which has intrigued millions across the world.