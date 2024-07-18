A man wrongly convicted of rape and jailed for 17 years could have been acquitted almost a decade earlier after being "failed" by a review commission, a report has found.

Andrew Malkinson said the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) had "obstructed my fight for justice and cost me an extra decade wrongly imprisoned", as he called for a complete overhaul of the body.

He also repeated demands for the chairwoman of the body responsible for investigating alleged miscarriages of justice , Helen Pitcher, to be sacked.

The sentiments were echoed by Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood who said Ms Pitcher is “unfit to fulfil her duties” and she is seeking her “removal from that position” in the wake of the report.

Mr Malkinson was wrongfully convicted in 2003 for raping a woman in Little Hulton, in Salford.

Despite not fitting the description given by witnesses, he was handed a life sentence and spent 17 years in prison before new evidence proved his innocence.

He was finally acquitted in 2023.

During his time in prison, Mr Malkinson twice applied - alongside legal charity Appeal - for his case to be referred for appeal by the CCRC but was turned down on both occasions.

He had applied for his case to be reviewed by the CCRC in 2009, but at the conclusion of its review in 2012 the commission refused to order further forensic testing or refer the case for appeal, amid concerns over costs.

A second application was rejected in 2020.

Crucial DNA evidence had been available since 2007, but no match was found on the police database at the time.

Mr Malkinson, from Grimsby, eventually had the conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal in July 2023 after new DNA evidence potentially linking another man to the crime was identified.

The 48-year-old man from Exeter has been released under investigation and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration.

Andrew Malkinson outside the Court of Appeal after his rape conviction was overturned. Credit: PA Images

Chris Henley KC, who was drafted in by the CCRC to carry out the review, laid bare a string of “serious” failings and missed chances to correct the miscarriage of justice as early as 2009, including revealing the body had even considered rejecting requests for a referral to the Court of Appeal for a third time.

Making nine recommendations for improvement in his report he said: “The CCRC failed him.

"It required Appeal to obtain the new DNA evidence that ultimately resulted in the further work that led to the referral by the CCRC. It would not have happened otherwise.

“The opportunity to have this case referred in 2009 was missed, and a further opportunity to look again at the DNA evidence when the second application was received in 2018 was not taken.”

Referring to Appeal’s later requests to re-test samples in 2019, he said: “I have seen nothing to persuade me that the CCRC would have independently considered that retesting was justified or had any prospect of producing anything new which might call into question the safety of the conviction.”

Mr Malkinson’s legal team previously discovered striking similarities between his ordeal and the earlier CCRC case of Victor Nealon, whose 1997 conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in December 2013 after new DNA evidence was unearthed.

Mr Nealon’s case “undoubtedly bore similarities to Mr Malkinson’s case”, Mr Henley said, adding: “In my view Mr Malkinson’s conviction would have been quashed almost 10 years earlier than it was, if the Nealon judgment had been properly understood and followed.”

Mr Malkinson said: “This report lays bare how the CCRC obstructed my fight for justice and cost me an extra decade wrongly imprisoned.

“The finding that in 2022 the CCRC was considering rejecting my case for a third time, despite the compelling DNA evidence presented by my legal team, shows that the body is biased through and through. It needs to be torn down and completely rebuilt.

“If Helen Pitcher and her leadership team won’t resign after a scathing report like this, they should be sacked.”

James Burley, who led legal charity Appeal’s investigation into Mr Malkinson’s case, said the CCRC was a “broken safety net” as he branded the report “utterly damning”.

“The new Justice Secretary should bring in a fresh leadership team at the CCRC that is serious about rooting out wrongful convictions”, he added.

Ms Mahmood said: “It was sobering to read Chris Henley KC’s findings. My thoughts are with both Andrew Malkinson and the victim of this horrific crime.

“Having studied Chris Henley’s report closely, it is my firm view that Helen Pitcher is unfit to fulfil her duties as chair of the CCRC. I have therefore begun the process to seek her removal from that position.”

In April the CCRC offered the unreserved apology after it was made "clear ... that the commission failed" Mr Malkinson.

At the time, Ms Pitcher said: "Nobody can ever begin to imagine the devastating impact that Mr Malkinson’s wrongful conviction has had on his life, and I can only apologise for the additional harm caused to him by our handling of his case.”

Andrew Malkinson was wrongly jailed for 17 years for a crime he did not commit. Credit: Andrew Malkinson

Ms Pitcher offered Mr Malkinson an “unreserved apology” in April when she received the findings of the review.

In response to the report, the CCRC said it accepted the recommendations and work to address them was already underway.

A separate inquiry ordered by the previous Government into Mr Malkinson’s case is ongoing.

