CCTV has captured the moment a teenager was stabbed in a vicious attack outside a bus station.

Police and paramedics, along with an air ambulance, were scrambled to the scene in Wigan to reports of a stabbing on Thursday 18 July.

The victim, aged 19, was rushed to hospital. His injuries are not described as life-threatening.

Two men aged 30 and 19 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Inspector Sam Davies, of GMP's Wigan District, said: “Officers responded to the incident immediately and pursued the offenders.

"Both suspects remain in our custody and a knife has been recovered.

"Another of our officers provided first aid to the victim, who has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Whilst the incident will undoubtedly cause concern, I want to highlight the positive response provided by us and reassure the public that we treat incidents of this nature extremely seriously.

“This would appear to be an isolated incident and there is no indication there is a wider risk to the community.

"The public should expect to see an increased police presence in the area by way of reassurance.

“GMP’s commitment to tackling knife crime remains a priority, and we will continue to work alongside partners to identify those involved, provide preventative advice and ensure those carrying and using weapons are brought to justice.

“One person injured with a knife is too many and across the force we undertake lots of proactive, and educational work, to help take knives off the streets.”

