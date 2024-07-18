A man has been shot dead in a suburb, with police treating the "tragic" incident as a murder investigation.

Merseyside Police said they were called at around 6:35pm Wednesday, 17 July, to reports of a 36-year-old man shot on Quarryside Drive, Kirkby. The victim - who has not yet been named by police - was taken to hospital but died a short time later.His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers, the force said.

A police cordon while crime scene investigators carry out forensic examinations and high visibility patrols have been stepped up in the area.

A police cordon is in place, with detectives asking anyone with information to come forward. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Superintendent Mark Drew said: "A murder investigation is underway this evening following an appalling and tragic incident in which a man has lost his life after he was fatally shot.

"Our thoughts first and foremost are with his family, who are trying to come to terms with his loss.“We are still in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish why the incident took place and who was involved.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 6.35pm and witnessed the incident to contact Merseyside Police.

"If you live in the area, please check your CCTV, dashcam devices or doorbell footage and if you see anything suspicious, please let us know.

"Any information you provide, however insignificant it may seem, could be vital to our investigation.”He continued: "There is no room for guns on the streets of Merseyside and we will do everything within our power to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

"My message to those involved in gun crime and serious organised crime is clear – Merseyside Police will never rest, we are relentless in our pursuit of those involved."

