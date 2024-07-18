Play Brightcove video

When you meet the shy, spectacles wearing 13-year-old Andrew Perez it's hard to imagine him winning multiple World, European and British titles in the martial arts of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

But this quiet, polite teenager from Rochdale lets his grappling do the talking.

After taking up the sport at the age of seven he's become one of the world's top juniors and has the collection of belts and medals to show it.

Andrew Perez on top of the podium at the British Open Credit: Perez Family

Andrew says: "I've got British Champion three times in a row in my category. European champion two times.

"It's pretty nervous when you first step foot on the mat. But then when you're fighting you get used to it."

Andrew's reaping the rewards for the hard work he's put in.

He trains seven days a week at different gyms from Predators MMA and BJJ academy in Manchester to Judo Excellence in Hebden Bridge and RIO Grappling in Rochdale.

While he enjoys himself now, life has not always been easy. He was bullied when he was younger and he took his time to get to grips with Brazilian jiu-jitsu after a shaky start.

His dad Carlos Perez says: "He used to get smashed at the very beginning. He used to cry a lot."

Mum, Angelica Perez says: "He put his mind to it to say I don't want to be in that position again.

"As a parent, we're really very proud of him. His commitment, his passion, the role model that he is, not only for his brothers, but for all the kids."

Andrew already has world titles to his name but next up it's the biggest competition of all - the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation's Pan Kids Championships in America.

Thanks to financial support from The East Lancashire Masonic Charity, Rochdale Ancient Parish Educational Trusts and his local councillors Neil Emmott, John Taylor and Rachel Massey, he's able to represent Rochdale and Great Britain over in Florida.

Andrew's coach, Gavin Boardman is confident he can win.

Gavin says: "He's definitely capable. It would mean a lot, especially to him and to all of us because we see how much work he puts in every day.

"Every time he competes he does amazing. Constantly growing all the time it's really impressive and great to see."

Andrew Perez with his brother Colin and Ethan Credit: Instagram @andrewperez2020

Andrew's achievements have inspired his family to take up Brazilian jiu-jitsu including his two younger brothers Colin and Ethan.

The 12 and 10-year-olds are also national champions for their age group. They believe their sibling will be successful in America.

Colin Perez says: "I think he's going to go really well. He's just going to destroy everyone. Destroy them like a pancake."

Understated as ever when asked how it would feel to win the biggest competition of his life Andrew replies, "Oh, it'll make me feel really proud."

With huge support from back home, this quiet young man is planning to grab hold of his opportunity to make a big noise on the sport's biggest stage.