Two men have denied killing a pensioner whose body parts were found scattered across a city.

Stuart Everett's torso was found, wrapped in clear plastic, by a passer-by on 4 April, in Kersal Dale Wetlands, a nature reserve in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Further remains of the 67-year-old were found at other sites, following a huge police search of 16 separate locations.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, replied, “No. No. Not guilty”, as two separate charges of murder and manslaughter were put to him as he stood in the dock at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

His co-accused, Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, twice replied “I plead to not guilty” to both charges.

A Polish interpreter relayed proceedings to the defendants for the 20-minute hearing.

Both deny the murder and manslaughter of Mr Everett, with the charges stating that he was also known as Roman Ziemacki, between 24 March and 5 April 2024.

A pre-trial hearing will be held on 17 January 2025.

Judge John Potter remanded both defendants into custody, telling them: “You have both pleaded not guilty to the allegations on the indictment.

“Your case will therefore be adjourned for trial. The trial date remains March the third next year with a 15-day estimate. You may go down."