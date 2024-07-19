Coronation Street is dedicating an episode to a day in the life of a motor neurone disease (MND) sufferer, in memory of the late campaigner Rob Burrow.

The story will follow the perspective of Paul Foreman, and will air at 8pm on Friday 26 July.

Rob Burrow died after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease, following years of campaigning to raise awareness of the condition.

He was diagnosed in 2019 and raised millions of pounds, alongside his former team-mate and close friend, Kevin Sinfield.

Writers say the hour-long instalment of Coronation Street will 'take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotion' as Billy and Paul enjoy a special day together, knowing each moment could be their last.

Having been told it is no longer safe for Paul to use the stair lift to leave the flat, Billy has planned the happy day with the help of family and friends.

When Paul wakes from a dream to discover his speech has drastically deteriorated the viewers will experience the day with him through his inner thoughts and emotions in a voice over from actor Peter Ash.

From visiting the church where they married, to tasting beer bubbles in the Rovers and enjoying time with his friends and family, we will hear Paul’s innermost thoughts as he comes to terms with the fact that he has limited time left.

Viewers will experience the day with Paul, talking through his inner thoughts and emotions in a voice over from actor Peter Ash. Credit: Coronation Street

The episode is written by Debbie Oates, directed by Vicky Thomas and produced by Verity MacLeod.

Producer Verity MacLeod said: “Paul's MND has been such an important, powerful story and this episode is one of the real pinnacle moments in Paul's journey.

"Coronation Street has never done anything like this before, it is extraordinary, heartbreaking, funny and beautiful. Must see television at its best!

"One thing we were keen to show in this episode is that due to motor neurone disease Paul's speech has now deteriorated to the point where he is unable to speak to his loved ones unaided by technology, that while brilliant, can be slow and restrictive.

"However, Paul's brain is still completely active, his personality hasn't changed. He still has a wicked sense of humour and is the quick witted cheeky chappy we first met in 2018.

"To portray this we took the bold step of hearing Paul's internal monologue and the viewers get to enjoy Paul's thoughts without the encumbrance of MND.

"It's a unique insight into the struggles Paul faces. The acting from all of the cast is superb but especially Peter Ash and Dan Brocklebank. They are truly spectacular.

"The directing from Vicky Thomas and the writing by Debbie Oates is stunning. It is an incredible episode that we are all so proud of."

A special ITV Studios promo for the episode aired on ITV on Friday 19 June. Credit: Coronation Street

Paul Foreman actor Peter Ash said: "I feel incredibly proud to have worked on this episode. From the moment I read the script I knew it was going to be something really special (mostly because I couldn't stop crying!)

"I loved being able to record Paul's inner thoughts, showing us the mind is still 100%, even with MND. I hope the audience enjoys it, as everyone involved gave their all!"

Actor Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew, lost his grandfather to MND and is an Ambassador of the MND Association.

On filming this episode he said: "There were times I burst into tears on set during the filming of this episode. There was one day I got in the car after work, and I just wept. Pete and I have been living in an emotional state for a while now with this storyline, and obviously because we have played it out in real time.

"Seeing Pete in that condition is so emotional to play. Pete's performance and his attention to detail has been incredible, I'm hoping that he wins all the awards, he deserves it so much."