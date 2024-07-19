The potential takeover of Everton FC has officially collapsed, it has been announced.

It emerged that Texas-owned Friedkin Group, led by billionaire Dan Friedkin, were in talks with the Toffees only weeks after a previous takeover deal with 777 Partners collapsed.

However, the Premier League club said on Friday, 19 July, that those talks between Friedkin and Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s company Blue Heaven Holdings have now ended, with no deal struck.

“Discussions between Blue Heaven Holdings and the Friedkin Group over a potential sale of a majority stake in Everton have ended and the Friedkin Group will not be progressing with a purchase of the club,” a statement from the Merseyside club read.

“Both Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group entered discussions in good faith to explore whether a sale could be agreed. Those discussions have concluded.

"The parties agree it is in both their interests for Everton to explore alternative options.”

Friedkin Group owns a controlling stake in Italian side Roma, and showed interest in taking over Everton in June 2024.

An injection of £200million - covering working capital and the repayment of a debt to other lenders - triggered the Friedkin Group’s exclusivity period, and it is understood the Friedkin Group has no intention to call in those debts.

However, the continued uncertainty surrounding 777 Partners, and that company’s biggest financial backer A-CAP, is understood to have been an insurmountable issue for the Friedkin Group in proceeding with a takeover.

Miami-based firm 777 had been providing Everton with funding cover after it agreed a takeover deal last September which finally collapsed at the end of May.

That debt to 777 was a cause of concern for the Friedkin Group – not because of an inability to pay but due to the risk of becoming embroiled in civil and criminal actions against 777 in various jurisdictions.

