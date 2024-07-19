A headteacher has been warned to expect jail after he admitted stealing more than £15,000 from two schools where he worked.

Neil Metcalf claimed to be using the school money to pay companies for their services - but instead paid the money into his own account.

The 51-year-old was head of St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, between September 2017 and May 2022, where he stole £10,800.

He then moved on to Our Lady's Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School, also in Mossley Hill, from September 2022 onwards where he stole £4,960.

Metcalf, of Childwall, Liverpool, admitted two counts of fraud by abuse of position when he appeared before Liverpool Crown Court on 18 July.

He had previously pleaded not guilty when appearing before Liverpool Magistrates' Court in June.

Metcalf was released on unconditional bail until his sentencing on 19 August.

Judge David Aubrey KC told him: "You have pleaded guilty to serious matters. They are offences of dishonesty where, in the judgement of this court, there has been a gross breach of trust.

"However, before the court passes sense upon you any judge would require a pre-sentence report.

"However, by adjourning sentence, and the fact that you will be on bail prior to your date of sentence, that does not mean for one moment that anything other than an immediate custodial sentence will necessarily be passed.

"Indeed, in my judgement, you must come to this building on August 19 expecting to receive an immediate custodial sentence."