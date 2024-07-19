Hundreds have lined up around a retail park as a new 10,000 sq ft charity superstore opened its doors.

The two-floor Oxfam charity shop, in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, sells a range of preloved clothes, accessories, books, homewares and music, and also includes a café housed in an Oxfam water tank.

It will also be used as a space for community groups and workshops to meet.

The Oxfam store on Manchester Fort Shopping Park opened its doors at 10am on Friday 19 July.

The shop sells a range of preloved clothes, accessories, books, homewares and music. Credit: MEN Media

As part of the opening, shoppers have been given a chance to enter a special raffle to win an FA Cup-winning Manchester United T-shirt, signed by the club’s first team squad.

The first 50 customers in line also received a free goody bag with a purchase of £20 or more.

The shop was opened by Oxfam’s CEO Halima Begum and new superstore manager, Samantha Leavy, who cut the ribbon and welcomed shoppers in. It marks Oxfam’s second UK superstore, after the opening of the Oxford branch in 2019.

Halima Begum, Oxfam’s CEO, said: “It’s such a pleasure to be here to officially open the Oxfam Manchester superstore and to welcome so many visitors for our first day.

“The store is wonderful. I’ve already spotted a very pretty pre-loved blouse to buy and a great book about Emmeline Pankhurst, an inspirational daughter of Manchester. My next stop is the new café for a cuppa!

“Our wonderful shops represent the very heart of everything we do at Oxfam. We really hope the new Manchester superstore will not only help raise funds for the life-saving work Oxfam does all over the world, but also acts as a hub for the local community to come together – whether that is for workshops, book clubs, talks, community groups or more.”

The store will be open 7 days a week. Credit: Fiona Finchett

The store has created 15 jobs, as well as 150 volunteering opportunities.

Oxfam said it is already scouting for more superstore locations across the country, with details on a new site to be unveiled by the end of the year.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.