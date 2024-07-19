The family of a man shot dead on Merseyside have released a photograph of him.

36-year-old Rikki Berry, known locally as 'Nuggy', was shot outside a house on Quarryside Drive in Kirkby shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday 17 July.

Officers attended the scene and he was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Merseyside Police has confirmed a 20-year-old from Kirkby has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Rikki Berry was shot on Quarryside Drive. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, the senior investigating officer, said: "The arrest of this man is just one part of this process and the extent of his involvement will form part of our enquiries.

"I want to emphasise that this investigation is in its very early stages and extensive work is underway to find anyone who may have been involved.

"It initially appears to have been a targeted shooting, carried out in broad daylight in view of witnesses, who will have understandably been left shocked and upset at what happened.

"Therefore, it remains absolutely vital that we hear from anyone who saw this incident, or has since heard anything about what happened. If you were in the area at around 6.35pm and witnessed the incident contact us now."If you live in the area, please check your CCTV, dashcam devices or doorbell footage urgently around this time and pass on anything which may assist. However small a detail you may think you hold, let us make the assessment...Our thoughts and condolences remain with Rikki's family, who will now be supported by specialist officers as the investigation progresses."Knowsley Local Policing Superintendent Karl Baldwin said: "The Kirkby community will see a lot of activity in the area today and I want to encourage people to speak to our officers.

"We understand that people are sometimes reluctant to speak to police, but be assured that we will deal with information sensitively and put necessary measures in place to support those who help, as well as providing highly visible policing in the area in the coming days."We will have a mobile police station in the Northwood area in the next week, so please speak to us. Gun crime causes devastation, as last night’s tragic events sadly show. We will do all we can to bring those responsible to justice, and remove weapons from those communities who suffer from the great harm that organised crime brings."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...