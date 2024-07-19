A British tourist has drowned in an Italian lake after getting into difficulty while on holiday with his girlfriend.

Sam Rigby, 22, is believed to have been swimming in Lake Como with girlfriend Olivia Greenall when he began struggling in the strong current on 17 July.

The pair, from St Helens, were reportedly sailing towards the town of Menaggio when they stopped for a swim.

The couple were then heard shouting for help as they struggled in the current before Mr Rigby was swept away.

Miss Greenall, 19, was helped to safety by a passing boat who then raised the alarm.

Emergency services carried out an intensive search of the area and Mr Rigby's body was recovered from the water later that day after two helicopters and a team of divers helped with the search.It is understood Miss Greenall was taken to hospital where she was treated for shock. An investigation into Mr Rigby's death has been launched by Menaggio police.Sam and Olivia's former school, St Cuthbert's Catholic High School, paid tribute to the pair, saying they "lived life in all its fullness".

Headteacher Catherine Twist said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School go out to Sam and Liv’s families at this tragic time.

"Both students epitomised our school motto of living life in all its fullness."Sam's family and friends also took to Facebook to pay tribute.

Callum Hill wrote: "RIP Sam no matter where you are you're always my annoying little cousin who always wanted to go on video games with me and kept asking your mum for me to go round to yours.

"What I wouldn’t give for us to be that age again just to have one last convo about absolutely anything, miss you mate.

"Thinking about you all heart goes out to your missus too mate, until I see you again."

A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Italy and are in contact with the local authorities.”A local police spokesperson said: “They appear to have dived into the water but their boat was carried away and they were unable to get back to it.

"Unfortunately, many tourists are unaware of the dangers on Lake Como, you have to be very careful.”