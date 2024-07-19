A customer has paid £5,000 to be able to eat burgers "for life" at a new restaurant because it "seemed like an opportunity I didn't want to miss".

Matt Calderwood, 40, stumped up the cash to give him "limitless food and drink for life" for him and three friends at the new diner, Super Awesome Deluxe, in Manchester.

It is part of a crowd funding campaign by burger chain Almost Famous owner Beau Myers, who says he has been left stunned and humbled by the gesture.

The money will help convert an old bar in Manchester's Norther Quarter into the new late night burger joint, which hopes to open in just eight weeks.

"I’m totally blown away," Beau said. "For someone to have that much faith and belief in what we’re doing, this totally gives me wings and energy."

Almost Famous started in Manchester's Northern Quarter in 2008 Credit: MEN media

When Beau got in touch with Matt, from Blackpool, he discovered he had been a fan of Almost Famous's burgers since he first started the concept 16 years ago.

Matt, who works in the railway industry, said he was happy to help because he's such a big fan of Almost Famous and said it "seemed like an opportunity I didn't want to miss".

He said: "I guess the crowdfunding thing was a matter of good timing and a love I have for Almost Famous.

"Almost Famous was pretty much the first place I'd ever had an exceptionally good burger. It opened my eyes to how American style food done well could be so good.

"Before then I'd only ever eaten at your standard American diner kind of places that never hit the mark. I'm a keen BBQ man now, owning 6 BBQs and 3 smokers. I blame Almost Famous for that as it directed my attention to American food and cooking.

"When I saw the crowdfunder pop up I sent a few emails, had a chat about a few things and I was more than happy to back the venture, especially with the incentive provided, seemed like an opportunity I didn't want to miss.

"I have every confidence that they will pull this off, I love the idea of stripping it all back, making things simple but well, using the best ingredients and a minimal menu.

"As much as I love the madness of Almost Famous, simple done right works just as well."

Beau launched a crowdfunder online appeal to fund the new venture Credit: Almost famous

Beau founded Almost Famous as a pop-up stand in Manchester's Northern Quarter in 2008 after being inspired during an American road trip.

There are now restaurants in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds, but earlier in July he announced the launch of the new late night burger joint Super Awesome Deluxe, starting a crowdfunding page to help fund it through offering rewards and vouchers.

Burger boss Beau had never met Matt before, but after finding out that he's a long-time fan of the brand says he feels "humbled" by the support.

He said: "Apparently he’s a long time Famous fan and honestly this is what makes everything we do worthwhile, this for me was a dream and a passion project and to have it mean this much to someone is so validating but also so humbling.

"It’s like WOW someone loves this s*** as much as I do and now I’ll always work triple hard not to let anyone down - it’s like you have to stay awesome and on top, people count on you to keep the dream alive.

"Matt’s made a massive contribution to our campaign and it was mind blowing for someone to come forward and do this so early on, it means the world. I’m going to welcome Matt in as part of the family now and share as much with him as we possibly can."

The crowdfunding has already raised close to £20,000 of the brand's £60,000 target, with people able to pledge from £10 for a first burger at the new venue, through to things like branded sneakers for £150 or an Almost Famous bottomless brunch for 10 people for £275.

Beau and his team are also holding a special yard sale in the Northern Quarter on Saturday, 20 July, to raise further funds for the new development.

People will be able to buy a host of props, art, memorabilia and furnishings formerly used at Almost Famous venues.

They will also be serving up bacon sandwiches and lemonade from 11am to 6pm outside Almost Famous in the Northern Quarter.

