A number of police officers are under investigation for alleged racial discrimination.

The seven Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers are based at the Bury division, with the action stemming from "canteen banter" by experienced officers both on and off duty.

A source said the allegations concerned "extreme racism, calling people awful names and boasting about it in the station".

The force said it had suspended five officers and put two other on restricted duties following the report, with the police watchdog leading the investigation.

In a statement, GMP said it was "deeply concerned" by the allegations.

"We’ve suspended five officers and put two officers on restricted duties on the Bury district following a report made of racial discrimination," a spokesperson said.

“GMP has a zero tolerance on discriminatory behaviour from any of our officers and staff.

"We are deeply concerned by the allegations and will not hesitate to take any action necessary.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are independently investigating following our referral."

The police watchdog said it had begun an investigation "following a referral regarding the conduct of Greater Manchester Police officers who are alleged to have engaged in conversations of a discriminatory nature."

It added: "We will investigate allegations that these officers openly engaged in conversations and either used, or failed to challenge, offensive language.

"We began an independent investigation on Thursday 4 July following a conduct referral from the force the day before. We are reviewing the available material and will notify the officers of their status in our investigation."

IOPC Regional Director, Catherine Bates, said: “Officers are expected to maintain exemplary standards of conduct and professionalism.

"This type of behaviour has the potential to undermine the public’s confidence and trust in policing, in addition to the impact it has on officers who conduct themselves with integrity.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation to establish the evidence and ensure any discriminatory behaviour is dealt with appropriately.

"This does not necessarily mean conduct proceedings or criminal charges will follow and the status of all officers will remain under review throughout the investigation."