Police have uncovered a gun and ammunition as part of a murder investigation into the shooting of a dad.

Rikki Berry, known locally as 'Nuggy', was shot in his front garden on Quarryside Drive in Kirkby, Merseyside, just after 6.30pm on Wednesday 17 July.Officers attended the scene and he was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died a short time later.

Merseyside Police found a revolver and ammunition which have been forensically recovered. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police cordoned off wasteland close to Domingo Drive on Thursday 18 July, a mile away from the scene.

Officers found a revolver and ammunition which have been forensically recovered, however, it is currently unclear whether it is the gun used to kill Mr Berry.Police said a 20-year-old man from Kirkby officers who had been arrested on suspicion of murder has since been bailed.

Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Phil Atkinson from our Firearms Investigation Team (FIT): "As with all such recoveries, forensic work will now take place to establish if this weapon has been used in any firearms incidents, either in Merseyside or further afield.

"We cannot confirm at this stage if the weapon has any connection to the murder of Rikki Berry but the relevant enquiries will be made.“To remove any viable firearm from circulation is of course good news for our communities, and we will continue to respond to all information which comes our way in relation to the possession, use and storage of weapons."

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. Credit: Liverpool Echo

DCI Atkinson continued: "Key to this is information from those communities who can be seriously affected by violent crime where they are.

"We work closely with our residents, businesses and our partners to reduce the harm caused by violent crime across Merseyside.

"If you have any concerns about speaking to police, be assured that we will treat your information with care, and you also have the option to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC on X, 'Merseyside Police' on Facebook, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.