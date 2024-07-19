Heavy horses, vintage tractors and cheese: What's on at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show?
Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to one of the oldest agricultural shows in the country as the three-day event officially kicks off.
The Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show (RLAS) will take place on 19, 20 and 21 July in the grounds of the Salesbury Hall Estate in the heart of the Ribble Valley.
Crowds will be treated to the likes of Shetland pony racing, the very best livestock displays, food, live music, farming equipment showcases and much more.
Here's everything you need to know about The Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show:
When and where is it happening?
The show will take place between Friday, 19 July and Sunday, July 21, in the Salesbury Hall Estate in the Ribble Valley, Lancashire.
Crowds can enter the grounds from 9:30am, with gates closed at 5:30pm.
What's on at this year's Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show?
The Craft Marquee, Food Hall, Lifestyle Marquee, and Countryside Marquee is expected to exhibit more than 120 stalls, showcasing the best of what Lancashire has to offer.
In previous years the RLAS has attracted over 25,000 visitors over three days and has something for everyone to enjoy, including:
Showjumping
Giant tortoises
Cattle
Pygmy goats
Hawkeye falconry
Ferret displays
Military village
Children's funfair
Bee keeping
Sheep
Heavy horses
Vintage tractors
Chloe and the Super Spaniels
Children's village
Shopping
Thwaites Shire Horses
Light horses
Shetland Pony Grand Prix
Lamb National Sheep Race
Dry Stone Wall Display
Pigs
Live music
Displays and demonstrations
The Red Devils, British Army Parachute Display Team
Sheep Shearing Demonstrations
Will there be any food and drink?
Food and drink options will be available across the huge site, including Bowland Brewery and Whalley Wine Shop, along with a wide selection of eateries.
Are areas of the showground easily accessible?
Yes, substantial areas of three metre wide aluminium walkways are installed enabling all weather access.
Are dogs allowed at the show?
Yes, however they must be on a lead at all times. Water bowls are sited throughout the showground but pet owners must bring poo bags.
Dogs are not allowed in the Livestock Marquees.
How much is the show to attend and where can I buy tickets?
Ticket prices start from £6 for a child and can be bought on the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show website or purchased on the gate.
