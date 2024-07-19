Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to one of the oldest agricultural shows in the country as the three-day event officially kicks off.

The Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show (RLAS) will take place on 19, 20 and 21 July in the grounds of the Salesbury Hall Estate in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

Crowds will be treated to the likes of Shetland pony racing, the very best livestock displays, food, live music, farming equipment showcases and much more.

The very best cattle will be showcased at the event. Credit: The Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show

Here's everything you need to know about The Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show:

When and where is it happening?

The show will take place between Friday, 19 July and Sunday, July 21, in the Salesbury Hall Estate in the Ribble Valley, Lancashire.

Crowds can enter the grounds from 9:30am, with gates closed at 5:30pm.

What's on at this year's Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show?

The Craft Marquee, Food Hall, Lifestyle Marquee, and Countryside Marquee is expected to exhibit more than 120 stalls, showcasing the best of what Lancashire has to offer.

A rare Valais Blacknose Sheep at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show. Credit: The Royal Lancs Show

In previous years the RLAS has attracted over 25,000 visitors over three days and has something for everyone to enjoy, including:

Showjumping

Giant tortoises

Cattle

Pygmy goats

Hawkeye falconry

Ferret displays

Military village

Children's funfair

Bee keeping

Sheep

Heavy horses

Vintage tractors

Vintage tractors on display at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show. Credit: ITV News

Chloe and the Super Spaniels

Children's village

Shopping

Thwaites Shire Horses

Light horses

Shetland Pony Grand Prix

Lamb National Sheep Race

Dry Stone Wall Display

Pigs

Live music

Displays and demonstrations

The Red Devils, British Army Parachute Display Team

Sheep Shearing Demonstrations

Will there be any food and drink?

Food and drink options will be available across the huge site, including Bowland Brewery and Whalley Wine Shop, along with a wide selection of eateries.

Are areas of the showground easily accessible?

Yes, substantial areas of three metre wide aluminium walkways are installed enabling all weather access.

More than 25,000 visitors are expected to attend the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show. Credit: The Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show

Are dogs allowed at the show?

Yes, however they must be on a lead at all times. Water bowls are sited throughout the showground but pet owners must bring poo bags.

Dogs are not allowed in the Livestock Marquees.

How much is the show to attend and where can I buy tickets?

Ticket prices start from £6 for a child and can be bought on the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show website or purchased on the gate.

