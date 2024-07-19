Patients, rail and air passengers and football fans have been affected by a worldwide IT outage.

People travelling on Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, Northern and Merseyrail trains have been hit by delays and issues with information screens.

Air passengers are also affected, with both Manchester and Liverpool airports stating they are experiencing problems with check in and baggage services.

Manchester United, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers all reported their ticketing systems were down.

The outage is “causing disruption in the majority of GP practices” in England, with many of the region's surgeries urging patients to "be kind" and "bear with us" while they dealt with the issue.

It is understood that NHS hospitals are currently unaffected by the outage.

EMIS Web is the most widely used clinical system for primary care in the UK.

It enables GP practices to book appointments, examine records and includes a clinical decision support tool as well as helping with admin.

There is currently no known impact on 999 or emergency services, NHS England said.

What is affected across the North West?

Trains

National Rail Enquiries told passengers: “There are currently widespread IT issues across the entire network.

“IT teams are actively investigating to determine the root cause of the problem.

“As a result, some train operators are unable to access driver diagrams at certain locations, leading to potential short-notice train cancellations.

“Additionally, other key systems, including real-time customer information platforms, are also affected.”

Northern Rail

TransPennine Express

The operator said some stations and systems are having IT issues. It urged passengers to "please purchase tickets on board if you are unable to do so in stations".

Merseyrail

Airports

A number of airlines say they have been affected by the outage, including Ryanair, easyJet, KLM, and Wizz Air.

Passengers have been advised to get to their terminals early to account for delays in check in and baggage.

Manchester Airport

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said: “The international IT outage has affected ground handling services for some airlines – specifically those that use Swissport.

“Some processes like check-in and boarding are taking longer than usual for affected airlines and some areas of the airport are busy as a result. The majority of flights operating from the airport are unaffected.

“As always, passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before they leave for the airport, as well as checking up-to-date travel advice as some train services have also been affected by the issues.

“Passengers should follow their airlines’ advice as to when to arrive at the airport.

“Some of our retailers have also been affected meaning they have been unable to process card payments.”

Liverpool Airport

A spokesman for Liverpool Airport said: “We are seeing an impact, it is affecting some airlines, but not all, at check-in.

“What they are doing is reverting to manual systems, manual check-ins rather than computerised.

“So people are still checking-in, it is just a bit slower, planes have still been getting away.

“For passengers, our advice is still to come to the airport, but check with your airline first and we ask for a bit of patience as well as the problem is resolved.”

A single Dublin to Liverpool flight had been delayed due to an issue in the Republic, the spokesman added.

Football teams

Across the region's football clubs, many are reporting that tickets cannot currently be purchased online or via the ticket office.

Wigan Athletic

Blackburn Rovers

Everton

Everton said the global outage had also affected its ticketing platforms.

The club said: "A widespread global IT outage impacting multiple online systems is preventing the Ticketmaster platform from operating as normal.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to supporters. The Club is working with our partners to try and resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Manchester United

Ferries

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company

The company which sails daily between the North West and the Island says while crossings are going ahead, it can currently only accept cash payments onboard.

A spokesperson from Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said: "Due to ongoing global IT outage we can only accept cash payments onboard our vessels.

"All sailings on Manxman and Manannan are affected.

Healthcare

GP surgeries have said they are unable to access patient records or book appointments due to the major global IT outage.

It is understoods around 3,700 GP practices may be affected.

Pharmacies also reported issues with accessing prescriptions from GP surgeries and said this would affect the delivery of medicines to patients.

The Wilmslow Health Centre in Cheshire wrote on X that practices “using the NHS commissioned GP computer system EMIS are currently without access to their IT systems”.

It added: “This is beyond the control of GP surgeries. Please bear with us until we have our IT systems back online.”

On the Isle of Man, the Palatine Group Practice said: "We are currently having computer issues which is island wide, GTS are working to resolve.

"Please be kind to staff they will be doing what they can! If your call isn’t urgent please try a bit later! Thanks."