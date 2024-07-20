Play Brightcove video

June Matera, the aunt of Julius Matera, has issued a fresh appeal for information into her nephew's death.

The aunt of a man whose body was found in a playing field says she misses his "contagious laugh" as they issue a fresh appeal for information into his death.

The remains of Tanyaradzwa Julius Matera, 43, known to his family as Julius, were discovered by police at 2:35am on 7 December 2023.

It is believed the body had been on the perimeter of Broughton Cricket and Rugby Club, in Salford, for several weeks.

Julius, who was originally from Zimbabwe, had lived in Greater Manchester for a number of years.

He was reported missing on 24 October 2023 after he had not been seen for several days at his place of residence in Eccles.

Greater Manchester Police recorded Julius as a high-risk missing person and began an investigation to locate him.

As a result of information received officers searched an area of rough ground and dense shrubbery behind a house in Great Cheetham Street West, Salford, and found his body.

Six months after his death his aunt June Matera has urged anyone with information into her nephew's death to come forward.

Julius' body was discovered on a playing field in Salford.

Paying tribute to Julius, she said: “Julius was remarkably friendly, considerate, respectful, funny, and adventurous. He was always ready to help when he could.

“He had such an adventurous spirit and a curious mind that made him want to explore and discover things in his own special way with a keen ambition in current affairs and commentary.

“Julius was an active local community member who enjoyed the company of others and was never a lonely person. We all miss his contagious laugh.

“He had a way of making people smile even in the toughest of times and is remembered for that smile and a chuckle that captured his joyful spirit.

“If there is anyone in Manchester or anywhere else who knows anything about his last hours, please contact the police and try to help them affording him justice and let his soul find peace.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith, from Greater Manchester Police, added: "We believe there are people who may know what happened to Julius - and why.

"Were you on Great Cheetham Street in Salford, or the wider area, on Friday 13 October or Saturday 14 October? Do you have any information on what happened to Julius?

"Greater Manchester Police have a team who are still working to find out what happened to Julius, and we will keep going until we have answers.

"We are very determined. If you know anything about what happened to Julius or why, then please contact us."

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail, Greater Manchester Police said.

Anyone with information or footage that could help the investigation has been asked to come forward.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.