Police investigate disturbance of Arctic tern nest

An investigation's been launched after reports of a man and woman disturbing an Arctic Tern nesting site on the Isle of Man.

Police say it's believed the two people attended the area in Point of Ayre in a neon green Ford Transit custom van on Wednesday (17 July).

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact either Ramsey Police or the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.

Wild birds are protected under the Isle of Man's Wildlife Act and anyone who disturbs them during nesting season could be prosecuted.

Arctic terns nest in colonies on sand and shingle beaches along the coast. They are famed for their long migrations, arriving from the Antarctic in April and leaving again in September.