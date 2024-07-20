Police investigating Rikki Berry murder seize vehicle

Detectives investigating the murder of Rikki Berry in Kirkby have arrested four people and seized a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was found in Prescot at about 10.40 a.m. on Friday 19th July.

A 19-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, all from Prescot, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four were taken to police stations and have since been released on bail.

Rikki Berry, who was 36, was shot outside a house on Quarryside Drive in Kirkby shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday 17th July.

A gun and ammunition were recovered by police as part of the murder investigation.

Rikki Berry was shot on Quarryside Drive. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A 20-year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday 18th July. He has been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our investigation is making progress but I want to emphasise that we still need to speak to anyone who has yet to come forward, and as soon as possible.

“The easiest way to do this is straight to my investigation team via our our dedicated page, so please send any information, images and footage to us.

"You can also message us via @MerPolCC on social media, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 24000624806.