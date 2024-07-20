Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports' Anna Youssef has been behind the scenes to see what it takes to put on the show

It is one of the oldest agricultural shows in the world with roots going back more than 250 years and back in the 1920s the Royal Lancashire Show attracted more than 120,000 visitors.

The show encompasses a huge array of activities, including animal shows, horse parades, farming equipment showcases, and the annual Shetland Pony Grand National.

This year it is taking place over three days on 19, 20, and 21 July in the grounds of the Salesbury Hall Estate in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

The Royal Lancashire Show has a rich heritage Credit: Pathe

Back in the early 20th century a large proportion of the population revolved around agriculture, and many didn't go away on holiday, so The Royal Lancashire Show was the big day out of the year and they all would turn up in their best suits and outfits.

But despite the show’s rich heritage just a few years ago financial difficulties and a series of cancellations due to bad weather meant its future was in doubt, but now a new chairman and dedicated team of volunteers are determined to put it back on the map.

Colin Mustoe says it would be a shame for shows such as this to die out Credit: ITV Granada

Colin Mustoe, the chairman of the show explains: "We had four of the original ladies who had put an awful lot of work in the past and the show was virtually finished.

"We got together and decided we would have a rebirth and its just enthusiasm and effort of those volunteers and it built from there and each year it gets a little easier once these things go they’re gone forever.

"If they’re allowed to disappear I think it’s wrong when with a little bit of effort you can keep these things going and we want it to be a fantastic day out for the family which is what we aim to be."

Pat, 81, is one of the volunteers who keep the show running Credit: ITV news

One of the volunteers is 81-year-old Pat, who has memories of going to the show when she was a little girl: "The atmosphere was just so exciting because it was only once a year and because there were so many things that you could see that you wouldn't see normally.

"You could always get relatively close to all the cattle, the cows, the pigs and the great big horses."

Pat and the rest of the volunteers put in very long hours, which she says they do because they "need to keep hold of our heritage".

Despite challenging weather last year, more than 21,000 people passed through the gates, but organisers are hoping this year will be bigger and better.

Depending on the weather, organisers are hopeful the Red Devils, British Army Parachute Display Team will be dropping in.

The show even has its own radio station this year which people can scan the QR code on their phones and the station will tell them what's going on.

A family ticket for the show costs £35.