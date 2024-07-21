Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously injured while trying to stop the theft of a motorbike.

Police were called to Leyland Road and The Promenade in Southport at 8:25pm on 19 July after a man fell from a moving white Peugeot van during the theft.He suffered head and chest injuries and has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A 22 year-old man, from Liverpool, a man, 22, from Wavertree, and a 19 year-old teenage boy, from Liverpool, have all been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They are all currently in custody and enquiries remain ongoing, Merseyside Police said.Detective Inspector Sarah Wilkinson said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages as we establish what has taken place. We are speaking to people living locally and viewing CCTV.

“It appears the victim had attempted to stop the bike being stolen and has fallen from the rear of the van which made off along Leyland Road.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the van and its occupants and I would ask anyone who was in the area of The Promenade/Leyland Road last night who saw or heard anything to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

