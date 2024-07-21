A dog has been seized by police after it attacked two dogs and a woman.

Merseyside Police has confirmed one of the injured dogs remains at a vets for observations following the incident which happened at 3:15pm on Friday, 19 July.

No injuries were reported to the police apart from the owner who was treated by paramedics after the incident on Peel Road, Bootle.

The dog was contained inside a house with no people inside and has now been seized by police.

Its breed has not yet been confirmed, the force said.

An investigation has been launched to identify any injured parties with officers checking local hospitals.

Merseyside Police are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and all CCTV opportunities are being explored.

