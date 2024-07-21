Sir Mark Cavendish said he had “likely” raced for the final time after completing Sunday’s closing stage of the Tour de France.

The 39-year-old postponed his planned retirement to return this season in pursuit of a record-breaking 35th career Tour stage win, and achieved that feat with his victory on stage five into Saint-Vulbas.

It was unknown whether the Manxman would complete the season with his Astana-Qazaqstan team, but after being met by his family at the end of the 34km time trial from Monaco to Nice which brings this Tour to a close, Cavendish indicated his illustrious career is probably at an end.

Asked if this had been the last race, Cavendish took a deep breath and said, “Likely so, yeah.”

The Paris Olympics means this year’s Tour did not end with the traditional sprint on the Champs-Elysees in the capital, but instead with a time trial on the Cote d’Azur.

Cavendish had been in tears after the two big Alpine stages before this after battling to make the time cut and ensure he did make it all the way to the end of his final Tour, and was instead able to make the most of this day, high-fiving fans on the roadside.

“First and foremost it was just trying to make the time limit, but I did the climb OK and I knew I’d be OK,” Cavendish said. “I know these roads, I’ve trained a lot around here. Then it’s just about enjoying it.

“There’s no pressure for me today, which is strange for the final stage of the Tour, you know. I knew my family was waiting it at the finish and it was just absorbing it. I got all the emotions out of the way yesterday and I could just really enjoy today.”

Cavendish broke the record after postponing his retirement. Credit: PA Images

Mark Renshaw, Cavendish’s long-time team-mate who now serves as his sporting director, could be heard coaxing his friend around the final stage on the race radio.

As he took on the tough gradients of the Col d’Eze, Renshaw said, “You know the climb! Let’s go. Come on, this is the last climb of your career mate – this is it!”

And as Cavendish approached the finish line, Renshaw was in his ear again to say: “Well done on the career. Nice one.”

In a video posted on the Tour’s official social media channels, Cavendish’s family, friends, former team-mates and rivals paid tribute to his achievements.

His wife Peta said: “It only took two goes but we’ve finally got you to retire. Don’t get any ideas just because Tadej (Pogacar) is racking up the wins. We’re so proud of you, I’m so proud of you.

“Not for the wins or the records, that stuff is great, but it’s the stuff no one sees, the behind-closed-doors stuff, the levels of self-belief, the commitment, determination and sacrifice. I don’t know anyone else who does what you do.

“We love you and I’m looking forward to having you around a bit more.”

Sir Bradley Wiggins said: “You are now the GOAT. In my eyes you will go down as the greatest of all time.”

Three-time former world champion Peter Sagan congratulated Cavendish on an “amazing career and for showing everyone the fighter you are” – a reference to Cavendish’s battle back from illness and injury that led to a diagnosis of depression before his comeback at the 2021 Tour.

Cavendish has recorded 165 professional road wins, including the 2011 world title and 55 Grand Tour wins, a tally which puts him third all-time.

On the track, he is a three-time Madison world champion and won Olympic silver in the omnium at Rio 2016.