Eton-backed college location revealed in North West

The location of a new North West sixth-form college, linked to elite school Eton, has been revealed.

Eton Star Oldham will be built on what is currently the town's Tommyfield outdoor market, after traders move to a different site in 2025.

A new market hall is currently under construction, attached to Oldham's Spindles shopping centre.

The college, one of three across the North, will be run as a collaboration between Eton and Star Academies after the Department for Education approved the new institution in 2023.

The site where market traders will move to, making way for the college, is under construction. Credit: Oldham Council

Town leaders in Oldham believe the college will offer a "top class education" to students aged 16-19 regardless of their background, as well as boosting the economy.

Oldham Council leader, Cllr Arooj Shah, said: "Having the new Eton College and Star Academies sixth form right here in the heart of Oldham town centre is an important part of our ambition to create new opportunities for our young people and give them the very best start in life.

"This is a fantastic place for the college to be sited. It will add vibrancy to our town centre, which we are rapidly transforming into one of the most exciting in Greater Manchester.

"The increased footfall from the new college will in turn help local businesses."

Town leaders in Oldham, and Eton College's senior staff, announced the exact location today. Credit: Oldham Council

Eton College Headmaster Simon Henderson added: "Every time I am in Oldham, I am struck by the ambition of the council’s vision for the town, by the commitment of local schools and colleges to work in partnership and by the community’s belief in the transformative power of education.

"The location of the new Eton Star Oldham sixth form reflects all this, and we intend to create a civic hub which, through working with others, will help drive further opportunity for young people in Oldham and beyond."

The site will still need to be officially approved by Oldham Council, with that process likely to begin this September.