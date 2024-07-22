Play Brightcove video

Musician Richard Ashcroft has hailed two gigs in his hometown as "some of the greatest two days in his musical career".

The former frontman of The Verve played his first gig in Wigan for more than 25 years, singing in front of two sellout crowds at the town's Robin Park Arena.

When tickets went on sale for the homecoming gig on Saturday 20 July they sold out in less than 24 hours, prompting another to be added to the calendar the following night.

Ashcroft, who formed band The Verve in 1989, says he has been trying to get back to Wigan for years after playing an iconic gig with his former band at Haigh Hall in May 1998.

More than 13,000 people packed into the area on Saturday night where, despite the rain, following support acts Maxwell Varey and Liverpool band Red Rum Club and Cast, he took to the stage.

John Power, the singer with Cast, took to social media to thank the crowds Credit: X: John Power

He walked on to screens showing a montage of Wigan landmarks, ensuring the crowd was in no doubt of Ashcroft's roots.

Wearing a sparkly jacket and jeans, his said: "For anyone not from Wigan, this is authentic experience. Dig it".

Ashcroft told crowds on Sunday: "These two days have been some of the greatest of my musical career, I am so happy to be back home.

"This has shown that this town can put on amazing music events, and long may it continue, and whether it be next year or the year after, I think I need to be in that stadium over there, don't you?"

Throughout both gigs he made numerous references to his roots, including speaking of his memories growing up, about local Billinge Hospital and his old school Upholland High.

He also mentioned the bitter rivalry between Rugby League rivals Wigan Warriors and St Helens, the Bees Knees and infamous Wigan restaurant Santi Bag.

His reference to playing the Brick Community stadium, home of Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors, was greeted by rapturous cheers from the crowd.