Ex-footballer Joey Barton has been charged with sending malicious communications online after he made comments about a female football pundit.

The 41-year-old, from Huyton, will appear before Warrington Magistrates’ Court next week, after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge, Cheshire Police said.

They are believed to relate to comments t he former Manchester City star and ex Bristol Rovers manager made criticising football pundit Eni Aluko, during her commentary on an FA cup match in January.

In a statement Cheshire Police said: “A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications.

“Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the charges for Joseph Barton.

"The 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 July.

“The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday 1 January and Thursday 18 January.”

If convicted, the offence carries a maximum penalty of up to two years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Joey Barton Credit: Simon Galloway/PA

Barton, a controversial ex-Premier League player tweeted to his 2.8 million followers: “I’m up next month…for ‘malicious communications’ charge at Warrington Mag (sic) for Eni Aluko tweets.

“Crazy times we’re living in. Haven’t the police got enough on their hands? British system is becoming a Banana Republic.

"Lawfare used against its own citizens for having a dissenting voice. Not quite North Korea yet but won’t be long. Viva La Revolution.”

Aluko played for Chelsea and England, scoring 33 international goals in 102 games before retiring in 2020 and establishing a broadcasting career.

Barton's professional career began in 2002 at Manchester City, before he played for Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers, and French side Marseille on loan.

His final game was for Burnley in 2017.

The former midfielder went on to manage Fleetwood Town in 2018 before taking over at Bristol Rovers where he wa s sacked in October 2023 as the League One team's manager after almost three years in charge, after a run of poor results.