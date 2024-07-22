A man has suffered serious injuries and four other people have been taken to hospital after a crash which left a major motorway closed in both directions.

Lancashire Police say they received reports of a crash involving one vehicle on the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 at Galgate and junction 32 with the M55 at around 2pm on Monday 22 July.

The North West Air Ambulance was called to the scene, closing the northbound carriageway to land so the paramedics can assess the injured.

No further details have been released about the man left with serious injuries, though Lancashire Police say the motorway is expected to remain closed for some time.

There are severe delays, with congestion to just after J34 (Lancaster) and through Lancaster and Garstang as traffic diverts.

Cameras show that trapped traffic is being released from the back of the queues on to a service lane, but lorries have been stacked within the closure as they aren't suited to go via the service route.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a collision involving one vehicle between junction 32 and 33 of the M6 at around 2pm today.

"A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Four other people also suffered injuries and have been taken to hospital.

"The motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 32 and 33 and we will bring you an update when we’re able to.

"If you have any footage or information that can assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 0814 of July 22".

The Highways Agency has put the following diversions in place:

Exit M6 J33 (Lancaster South)

At roundabout take first exit A6 Garstang, Blackpool, Fleetwood

Follow A6 southbound through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton, Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)

Take first roundabout exit, Birmingham M6

Follow M55 to M6 J32, head south towards Birmingham

Highways Agency North West is also advising people to allow extra time, or even delay their journey.