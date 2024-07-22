A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a dad was shot dead.

Rikki Berry, who was 36, was shot outside a house on Quarryside Drive in Kirkby, Merseyside, shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday, 17 July.

The 26-year-old, who is from the Kirkby area, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The arrest is the sixth to made in connection with the investigation.

Rikki Berry was shot on Quarryside Drive. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A 19-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, all from Prescot, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four were taken to police stations to be questioned and have since been released on bail.

Merseyside Police are urging anyone with any information and witnesses to come forward.

Information, images and footage can be sent directly to the investigation team via the Public Portal.You can also message via @MerPolCC on social media, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 24000624806.