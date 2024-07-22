A trainee barrister who disappeared in Majorca and has not been heard from for 12 days has turned up at the British consulate "tired, and drained but alive", his family say.

Ben Ross, from Wigan, disappeared in the tourist hotspot Palma City on Wednesday 10 July.

He had travelled to the island in June to visit a friend to take a break from studying to become a barrister in Manchester.

He later decided to extended his stay, and moved into a temporary rental after finding a local job.

But, after having his phone, passport, keys and wallet stolen while going for a swim at the beach on Saturday 6 July, he spoke to his mum Felix Robinson who said he was "not in a good place".

On 10 July he sent her a "peculiar" email, cutting off communication to both her and his friend.

The 26-year-old was then reported as missing.

Ben and his mother Felix Robinson

But, following an extensive search his family have reported Ben turned up at the British consulate "tired, and drained but alive". His mum says she "could not be more relieved at seeing her son safe".

Ms Robinson landed on the island on Saturday 20 July and began on the ground searches, going door to door from where he was staying.

Felix said ”I’m so incredibly grateful for all the help and support we’ve received. Everyone has been truly incredible.

"We are so relieved to have found him and are now focussed on getting him back to full health and home safe and well.”

All donations made to a Gofundme, set up by friends and with a total of nearly £4,000, will be donated to Andy’s Man Club once they arrive home