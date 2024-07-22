Play Brightcove video

Travis Frain told ITV Granada how it felt to ride to the end of the Tour with other attack survivors

A terror attack survivor has cycled to the finish line of the Tour de France to raise awareness of the lasting impact and often hidden injuries of those affected worldwide.

Travis Frain, from Lancashire, was just 19 when he was hit by a car in the Westminster Bridge attack in 2017.

He joined dozens of survivors of various attacks across the globe who rode the final stretch of the Tour ahead of the race competitors.

The 2024 finish line moved from Paris to Nice because of preparations for the Olympics in the French capital, with the race ending on Nice's promenade where 86 people were killed in a terror attack in 2016.

The survivors rode onto the promenade at Nice - which itself was the scene of an attack in 2016. Credit: V-Europe/Filmfolie

Mr Frain, who represented the UK among the survivors, said: "It was incredibly moving and obviously a great privilege, to take part in the ride.

"This is the fourth time that they've organised a cycle ride of this kind, bringing together victims of terrorism from around the world.

"But, of course, this year felt that bit more special because the finish line was on the spot where a terror attack happened just a few years ago."

The then future King visited Mr Frain in hospital after the Westminster attack.

At the time of the Westminster attack, Mr Frain was visiting Parliament as part of his politics course at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk.

He was thrown over the bonnet of the car driven by terrorist attacker Khalid Masood, who targeted pedestrians.

Now a lecturer in counter-terrorism, Mr Frain's experiences - and those he has heard from survivors from across the globe - have prompted him to push for more support and commemoration in the wake of attacks.

He said: "I think mental health services, in general, are under a lot of stress.

"I think everybody admits and recognises that they need improvements, but that access to mental health provision can be integral for victims of terrorism."

A shirt from the bike ride was left at the memorial to those killed in the Nice attack.

"We also need to consider things like commemoration and memorialisation," Mr Frain added.

"Germany just observed a National Day of Remembrance for the first time this year. America has been doing it for several years.

"To me, it's not just about remembering the people we've lost. It's also about looking to the future reminding the people who fortunately have not become victims of terrorism, have not witnessed or been affected by terrorism, that it can happen."

