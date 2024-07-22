The Lathums have been confirmed as the off-field headline entertainment act at the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford in October.

The foursome played their biggest show to date on Friday, 19 July, at Robin Park in their home town of Wigan.

The 2024 Betfred Grand Final comes the week before they play the Co-Op Live Arena with Keane on Saturday 19 October.

Grand Final night has become renowned for show-stopping performances on and off the field, with The Lathums following the likes of James, The Charlatans, Shed Seven and last year’s headliners, Reverend and the Makers.

Katarina Graham, RL Commercial’s Senior Marketing Manager, said: "The Lathums are a perfect fit for the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

"They are loved in their hometown of Wigan and across the Rugby League heartlands – maybe even in St Helens – and the 'Chance to See Fund' they have championed for the last year, raising thousands of pounds to provide creative opportunities for young people, is exactly the sort of social impact initiative which our Betfred Super League clubs support.

"I know they’re buzzing about the chance of playing at Rugby League’s biggest night of the year – and we’re equally excited."

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast