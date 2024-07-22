With the Euros over all sporting eyes now turn to the Olympics in Paris.

Great Britain won an impressive 22 gold medals at the last Olympics in Tokyo - but can they match that in 2024?

Here we take a look at the North West's ones-to-watch.

Athletics

Keely Hodgkinson

Sports Correspondent Mike Hall caught up with Keely at one of her final training sessions

Atherton’s 800m track star Keely Hodgkinson won silver at the last Olympics, aged just 19-years-old, and also has two World Championship silvers to her name.

Could this be the year the 22-year-old wins a global gold on the biggest occasion?

She heads to Paris on the back of a win at the London Diamond League where she set a new national record.

One of her main rivals and reigning Olympic champion Athing Mu fell in the US trials so won’t be in Paris.

Speaking ahead of the competition, she said: "I always like to say I'd like to do one better than last time, because the last thing I wanted to be was a one-hit wonder that did it once.

"I wanted to prove I could do it again and again and so far I've managed to do that. I'll give it my best shot and hope we can do it this time.

She added: "I don't view it as a pressure. It's really exciting. It's a big opportunity for our sport not just for ourselves.

"Last time it changed my life and still think it can do it again.

"I remember my home town was so supportive. Everyone put little posters up and I'm looking forward to having that again. I saw it all and it was really nice to have that."

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates winning heptathlon gold at 2023 World Championships Credit: PA

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

This is the fourth Olympics for Liverpool’s reigning heptathlon World Champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Despite success at every other major championships she is yet to win an Olympic medal. The 31-year-old withdrew from June’s European Championships because of what her coach called ‘a small niggle in her right leg’, as once again injury worries dominate her build up to a Games.

Holly Bradshaw clears the bar at the Tokyo Olympics Credit: PA

Holly Bradshaw

Holly Bradshaw won Great Britain’s first ever pole vault medal in Tokyo as the 32-year-old from Preston claimed bronze.

She’s had to battle adversity to reach Paris after overcoming achilles issues, glandular fever, three wisdom tooth infections, three hamstring tears and a broken bone in her back.

Charlotte Worthington with a 360 flip on the way to gold at the Tokyo Olympics Credit: PA

BMX Freesyle

Charlotte Worthington

Arguably won Great Britain’s most spectacular gold in Tokyo as the 28-year-old from Chorlton became the first woman to land a 360 backflip in the BMX Freestyle.

Charlotte has openly admitted to struggling after those Olympics but will hope to rediscover the form that took her to the top of the podium.

Pat Brown Olympic boxer Credit: PA

Boxing

Pat Brown

Pat Brown from Manchester fights in the Heavyweight category in Paris. The 24-year-old grew up at his family run Sale West ABC, the same gym where Ricky Hatton began.

Mainly based in the Team GB set up now, Pat also trains at Moss Side Fire Station Boxing Club under Nigel and Kelvyn Travis, who coached Audley Harrison to gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Cindy Ngamba will represent the Refugee Team Credit: PA

Cindy Ngamba

After moving to England at the age of 11, Cindy Ngamba began boxing at Bolton Lads and Girls Club.

Born in Cameroon, the 25-year-old will be fighting for the Refugee Team in Paris because she’s unable to return to the country of her birth where homosexuality is illegal.

The adopted Boltonian trains with the Team GB boxers while she waits for British citizenship to come through.

Anthony Harding with diving partner Jack Laugher Credit: PA

Diving

Anthony Harding

The Ashton-under-Lyne diver teams up with 2016 Olympic champion Jack Laugh in the 3m Synchro.

The pair began diving together after the Tokyo Olympics and have gone on to become Commonwealth and European Champions as well as winning two silvers at World Championships.

Tommy Fleetwood in action Credit: PA

Golf

Tommy Fleetwood

The well known Southport golfer once again returns to represent Team GB at the Olympics. After finishing 16th in Tokyo can he bring home a medal from Paris?

Lucy Renshall at Team GB Judo Credit: PA

Judo

Lucy Renshall

St Helens’ four-time British judo champion will return to the mat for Team GB in her second Olympics.

After suffering a heart breaking opening round defeat in Tokyo, she bounced back to win multiple Grand Slam medals and in 2022 was the first British woman to become World Number One in five years.

Team GB's rowing siblings Tom and Emily Ford Credit: PA

Rowing

Tom and Emily Ford

Team GB’s only brother and sister in the squad, the duo from Holmes Chapel will once again go for rowing gold.

Tom brought home a bronze in the Men’s 8 in Tokyo and won the last two World Championships while Emily is the only member of the 2020 Women’s 8 boat to return.

Another North West name to watch out for is Chester’s Harry Brightmore who is making his Olympics debut as cox in the Men’s 8.

Team GB sailors John Gimson with Anna Burnet and Chris Grube Credit: PA

Sailing

John Gimson

John Gimson from Congleton teams up with Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 for a second Olympics. After a silver three years ago they will be trying to go one better and win gold in Paris.

Chris Grube

39-year-old Chris Grube from Chester has come out of retirement to team up with Vita Heathcote in the mixed 470 class.

The dad-of-two finished fifth in two previous Olympics, but the pair go into Paris on the back of winning a silver medal at this year’s World Championships.

Team GB win gold in mixed 4x100 medley relay at Tokyo 2020 Credit: PA

Swimming

Once again the North West has a host of potential in the pool. Gold medal winners from Tokyo - Wirral’s Freya Anderson, Chorley’s Anna Hopkin, Warrington-born Kathleen Dawson and Bury’s James Guy all return for another Games.

While Buxton’s Abbie Wood is also back after agonisingly missing out on a medal three years ago by just 0.11 seconds.

Neal Skupski in action on court at Wimbledon Credit: PA

Tennis

Neal Skupski

Liverpool’s three-time Wimbledon doubles champion will try to add an Olympic medal to his collection as he teams up with Joe Salisbury in the men’s doubles in Paris.

Bryony Page at the Olympics Credit: PA

Trampolining

Bryony Page

Cheshire’s double Olympic trampoline medallist Bryony Page is back for her third Games. After a silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo the current individual World Champion would complete the collection with gold in Paris.

Zak Perzamanos

She’s joined by Liverpool’s Zak Perzamanos who is making his debut. The 21-year-old helped to seal his Olympic spot with a fifth place at this year’s World Championships.

Georgia Taylor-Brown helps Team GB win triathlon gold at Tokyo 2020 Credit: PA

Triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown

Great Britain’s most successful female Olympic triathlete is back to try and bag more medals. The 30-year-old from Manchester was part of the mixed relay team that won gold in Tokyo and she also claimed an individual silver.