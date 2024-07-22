A woman has been left with life-changing injuries after being attacked by a dog.

Police were called to Baguley Lane, Sale at around 5.40pm on Tuesday 16 July after reports a 49-year-old victim had been injured.

The dog involved has been described as a 'Staffordshire Bull Terrier/Boxer cross'.

A woman who is believed to have been with the dog at the time is being tracked down by police.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Credit: MEN Media

Investigating officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Officers are appealing for information following a serious dog attack that occurred in Sale.

"The attack occurred on the Tuesday 16 July, at approximately 5.40pm on Baguley Lane."A 49-year-old woman sustained life-changing injuries and officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident to come forward."

The woman was attacked by the dog on Baguley Lane in Sale. Credit: MEN Media

GMP added: "The dog is described as a Staffordshire Bull Terrier/Boxer cross' with blonde fur. The offender is described as a female, aged in her 30s, wearing a peach-coloured T-shirt."Anyone with information, CCTV or Ring doorbell footage is urged to contact police on 101, quoting the log number 2697 of 16/07/24.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.