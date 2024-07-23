One of the North West's most beloved theatres is celebrating 130 years since it opened its doors.

Blackpool Grand Theatre is a cornerstone of the town's rich cultural heritage and was first opened in 1894 to a design by flamboyant architect Frank Matcham.

In that time the Grand has had its share of triumphs and troubles over the years, having survived several threats and takeovers.

The magnificent Blackpool Grand Theatre opened in 1894. Credit: Blackpool Grand Theatre/Sean Conboy

It even had to close its famous doors in 1972, but was formally re-opened by King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, in 1981, after being saved by members of the public who formed a Friends group - led by the late comic Sir Ken Dodd.

Theatre staff say the fact it is still standing as a testament to all those who have loved it and fought for its survival.

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive Officer, Adam Knight, said: “As we celebrate 130 years of our cherished theatre, we reflect on a legacy rich with artistic brilliance and the huge honour of royal patronage from the King himself.

King Charles visited the Grand Theatre in 1981. Credit: Blackpool Grand

"From the Grand opening night in 1894 to the countless unforgettable performances that have followed, this theatre has stood as a beacon of culture and inspiration for the whole community.

"Our heartfelt thanks go to all who have graced our stage, and to our loyal audiences and royal supporters who have sustained us throughout the decades."

The greatest actors and stars of their day have graced the Grand’s stage - from Sarah Bernhardt, Tallulah Bankhead and Peggy Ashcroft to John Gielgud, Alec Guinness and Noel Coward.

And it continues to attract big names with recent visitors including Patrick Duffy, Alan Carr and Jon Richardson.

King Charles meets theatre representatives during his visit in 1981. Credit: Blackpool Grand

Jen Cleary, Northern Director for the Arts Council England, said: “Blackpool Grand Theatre is at the heart of the cultural scene, bringing fantastic shows to its audiences with many actors who have appeared on its stage going onto have hugely successful careers.

"It also offers invaluable creative experiences to children and young people through its Grand Young Company and award-winning Story-led Resilience Programme helping to build confidence and skills.

"We’re delighted to support the theatre and offer hearty congratulations on its 130th anniversary."

