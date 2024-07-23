Assisted dying could become an option for those living on the Isle of Man as soon as 2027 after a historic bill passed its latest hurdle.

Members of the Island's House of Keys voted 16 to 8 to pass the bill on its third reading, moving it on to the Legislative Council.

If it continues its trajectory, it could receive Royal Assent as soon as 2025, followed by consideration of how the legislation will be implemented, with assisted dying potentially available to terminally ill Manx residents from 2027.

The Bill proposes that lawful assisted dying should be available as a choice for residents on the island who are terminally ill, and mentally competent, subject to strict safeguards.

It follows months of debate and scrutiny by the House of Keys where topics including the wording of the law, the medication and parameters of use were discussed.

Members of the House of Keys (MHK) voted to limit the eligibility of assisted dying to those who have been given a prognosis of 12 months or less left to live and those who have been a resident of the Isle of Man for a minimum of five years.

Debates have also decided those wishing to use the law would have to take life-ending medications themselves rather than being administered by a doctor.

Campaigners against the assisted dying bill include a Christian faith group, and members of the Isle of Man Medical Society. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

What comes next?

After MHKs voted for the bill during its third reading, it is now classed as having been "passed by the Keys". The equivalent to being passed by the House of Commons in the UK.

The proposer of the bill, Dr Allison, now has to identify a Member of the Legislative Council, or LegCo, (the upper chamber of the Isle of Man parliament) to continue the bill.

If a person can be found, the earliest the bill will be discussed in LegCo would be the end of October.

Those against the Assisted Dying Bill say it could have a profound impact on medical services on the Island.

They claim many Manx doctors may leave the island if the bill came into force.

Protesters also claim it may lead to legalising suicide in general.