Olympian Keely Hodgkinson says medal-favourite status is exciting not pressure

Play Brightcove video

The 800m runner spoke to ITV Granada's Mike Hall at one of her last training sessions

Track star Keely Hodgkinson says being one of the favourites to win the 800m at the Paris Olympics is "exciting" rather than a pressure on her shoulders.

The 22-year-old, from Atherton, in Greater Manchester, won silver on her debut at the Tokyo games three years ago and says she has imagined winning Olympic gold a "million times."

With just days until the opening ceremony of the 2024 games, Hodgkinson set a new national record at a race in London - sending a clear message to her rivals.

Hodgkinson was shocked to reach the Olympic podium, with a second-place finish in Tokyo, but has always dreamed of winning. Credit: PA Images

Hodgkinson makes clear that expectations for this Olympics, and the talent of those she faces, do not daunt her.

She said: "I don't really view it as a pressure, to be honest. I think it's really exciting.

"It changed my life last time. I still think it has the ability to do that again."

One of her main rivals, and reigning Olympic champion, Athing Mu fell in the US trials so will not be competing in Paris.

"I always like to say I'd like to do one better than last time," Hodgkinson continued, "because the last thing I wanted to be was a one-hit wonder that did it once.

"I wanted to prove I could do it again and again and so far I've managed to do that. I'll give it my best shot and hope we can do it this time."

One of Team GB's biggest medal hopes, she has been training hard ahead of the Paris games. Credit: ITV News

Asked what it would mean to win Olympic gold, she added: "I don't think I can put that into words, to be honest.

"I imagined it a million times. I think it would be very emotional because I literally put everything into this.

"I just love getting up for that competition. It brings out the best in me.

"I think it's going to take an extra special race for whoever wins the gold but, hopefully, that's me."

Coaches Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows said Hodgkinson's attitude in Tokyo was "I'll do it" Credit: ITV News

The way the athlete's coaches describe her speaks to someone with belief in her herself but who is also "laid back."

Jenny Meadows said: "I don't want to say she floats through life but it comes a lot easier to her.

"Tokyo's that great example. She went to that first Olympic Games and I think she's the only member of the Great Britain athletics team, in track and field, who's ever won a medal on their first time.

"She just turned up: 'My coaches said I can do this. I'm in this shape and I'll do it'."

The remarkable athlete hopes to be carrying the flag after going one better in Paris. Credit: PA Images

Trevor Painter added: "Kelly's so laid back that she she almost missed the medal ceremony in Tokyo.

"She went to the toilet and got lost in the stadium.

"I was getting phone calls from Japanese people saying: 'Where is Miss Hodgkinson?' And I'm like - I have no idea!"

Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada shared good luck messages from pupils and staff at the medal hopeful's old school

Staff and pupils at Hodgkinson's old school, Fred Longworth High, wished her good luck in a series of messages recorded by ITV cameras.

Students said they were "proud" of what she has already achieved and that they believe she is "such a good role model." Her former teachers see her as an "inspiration" and hope she will "smash it" at the Paris games.

After watching the messages, the track star said: "Sometimes you don't realise it actually might impact some people.

"So, it's nice to inspire a generation. I don't really view myself as someone like that but, I guess, I am in a way."

