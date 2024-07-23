Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports’ Paul Crone meets the residents digging deep for their community.

People living in historic railway cottages have driven thieves and vandals from the area by cultivating plants and vegetables on a derelict patch of land.

Residents joined forces to transform an overgrown 300ft border, running alongside their quaint cottages in Dorfold Street, Tollitt Street and Betley Street, into a lush green oasis which is providing food and friendship.

Householders on the hidden-away away roads have come together to work on the gardens.

Residents' Association chairman Kevin Edwards, who has lived on Dorfold Street for 30 years, told ITV Granada Reports, "We're not just growing plants in the long border, we're actually growing a community to some extent."

Tucked away in the town centre, the historic railway cottages are blossoming thanks to the residents' gardening project

The Railway Cottages Residents' Association has created a cottage garden and eight raised beds where people grow their own vegetables to cut down on food bills and flowers to add a joyful splash of colour.

Designed by the Cheshire Wildlife Trust, the scheme includes 1,000 plants known to attract birds and pollinating insects and solely uses native plants within the woodland, hedgerow and cottage garden areas.

The town's oldest company, Mornflake, contributed the top soil needed to fill the beds.

Kevin said, “People are now growing things like curly kale, carrots and herbs and flowers for their homes. We have bug hotels and bird boxes and the whole area has become attractive to wildlife and a peaceful haven right in the heart of the town centre.

“It’s work in progress as we fill the raised beds but we can see a real difference already. We’re getting to know each other more and there’s a feeling of pride emerging from residents living in these historic town gems.”

The cottages were threatened with demolition in 1976 to make way for a new car park. Credit: Crewe Chronicle

Built in 1845 to house railway workers, the 49 red brick cottages were once earmarked for demolition to make way for a car-park but remain as testament to townspeople who fought to save their beloved corner of Crewe.

Grade II listed, the dwellings were designed by John Cunnigham, the architect who created Liverpool Lime Street Station, and were part of John Lockes’ original town layout for the Grand Junction Railway Company.

The leafy new look has now helped to attract new home owners on the streets.

Several properties have recently sold, injecting new life into the town centre.