Police spray anti-social bikers with 'forensic' water to trace them

Police officers called out to anti-social behaviour involving motorbikes and quad bikes are spraying riders and their vehicles with a traceable liquid.

The spray has what Greater Manchester Police describe as a "unique forensic code" which can tie potential offenders back to a crime scene.

Known as SmartTag, the sprayed liquid glows under ultraviolet light and - according to the force - has already led to a number of arrests.

When lit by a UV lamp the solution can link both bike and rider back to a crime scene. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Superintendent John-Paul Ruffle said: "We have seen 10 arrests made in the first six weeks of this operation and 54 bikes seized in the process.

"This device will hopefully act as a deterrent to those participating in anti-social behaviour on motorbikes, e-bikes and quadbikes as they now know that they will be sprayed with a solution that will link them back to the scene of the crime."

Traceable liquids have been used by banks, retailers and other businesses for years. Credit: PA Images

Those behind the technology point to its decades of use deterring theft of cash and products in various industries, as well as its conviction rate in court.

"Each canister contains a unique forensic solution," said DeterTech UK's Gary Higgins, "that categorically links offenders and property to the scene of a crime.

"SmartWater has a 100 per cent conviction rate in contested court cases."