Tributes have been paid to former BBC presenter and journalist Beccy Barr following her death from cancer at the age of 46.

Beccy, who worked as a BBC North West Tonight presenter for six years from 2013, died on Monday 22 July following a battle with abdominal cancer.

Beccy from Lancaster, had a 20 year career as a journalist, and spent time at CNBC and Bloomberg, before leaving the BBC to become a firefighter with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service in September 2019.

In a post on social media, her sister said she "passed away peacefully at St John’s Hospice in Lancaster".

She added: "Beccy led an incredible life that I will post about on her account in the near future along with details of her funeral.

"She was a very loved daughter, granddaughter and niece. More than anything she was a wonderful mother to Hannah."

Beccy's former colleagues at BBC North West Tonight also paid their own tributes.

Presenter Roger Johnson said on X: "Beccy was courageous in so many ways. Not least in choosing to leave a successful TV career to retrain as a firefighter.

"She excelled in that too. My thoughts are with her daughter and family."

Phil McCann also paid tribute on air whilst hosting the evening bulletin.

He said: "I’m very sorry to say that we’ve got some very sad news to bring you tonight. Our former colleague Beccy Barr has died.

"She was just 46 years old and known and loved by so many of you as well as us".

Becky swapped her TV career to retrain as a firefighter Credit: X: Beccy Barr

Other tributes have come from former BBC journalist Steph McGovern, who wrote on X: "This is heartbreaking. Beccy was the life and soul of the BBC newsroom.

"She always cracked me up with her take on life. Funny, smart and fearless. And then when she left to be a firefighter we were all in awe."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s social media account said their team was "deeply saddened.

"Beccy was a dedicated and courageous firefighter who served with professionalism and compassion.

"She was an enthusiastic and warm person who became an inspiration to many."

Labour MP for Lancaster and Wyre, Cat Smith, wrote: "I’m so sorry to hear this, my heart aches for all those who mourn her.

"She made the world a better place because of everything she did with an enthusiasm that few could match. RIP Beccy. So much love to her family right now. X."

Details of her funeral are set to be announced in due course.