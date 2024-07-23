Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager who was shot dead as he cycled home have made two further arrests.

Ellis Cox, 19, was shot on Sunday 23 June at the Liver Industrial Estate in Aintree, Merseyside as he rode his bike home after a day out with friends.

Police have now revealed a second teenager was shot in the foot during the same incident.

The 19-year-old took himself to hospital and has since been discharged.

On Tuesday 23 July, Merseyside Police confirmed that a 34-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

A 61-year-old man from Huyton has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis) and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

This brings the number of arrests made during the investigation to four, after two boys aged 17 and 18 were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month.

All four have been conditionally bailed pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: "Although we have made these arrests, I want to urge anyone with information about Ellis’s murder to come forward.

"Our investigation is making progress and I want to thank the community for the information they have provided to us so far.

"We’re continuing to appeal for any information from anyone who is yet to come forward, the smallest detail of which could be vital to our inquiries."